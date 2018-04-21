Green Roots’ healthy eating dedication rewarded with Gold award

Green Roots Nursery and Pre-school has been awarded an Eat Out Eat Well Gold award for its dedication to healthy eating.

The scheme was launched in February 2014 across Sussex to ensure people have

Enjoying mealtimes together

healthy and nutritious meal options. The assessment looks at the way the food is prepared, the ingredients used, how staff are trained and healthier choices promoted. Eat Out Eat Well also rewards caterers who increase their use of fruit, vegetables and starchy carbohydrates while limiting their use of fats, sugar and salt.

Rury Clark, the Green Roots chef, said: “We introduce flavours from around the world so every mealtime is an opportunity to learn, and not just about the food. Mealtimes with us are sociable and fun, with healthy balanced meals and creative menus that help children develop a real interest in what they are eating.

Gemma Lawson, the manager at Green Roots, opened the nursery and pre-school, based on Main Road in Southbourne, four and a half years ago.

Gemma said: “Having first helped to grow the vegetables in our garden, we encourage children to be involved with mealtimes by serving themselves whenever possible and organising regular cooking activities with our chef. This can prevent bad food habits and we judge our efforts on the results – empty plates after every meal, smiling faces and glowing skin! We also recently had our OFSTED inspection and have been graded Outstanding in all areas. We are so pleased the high level of care we provide has been recognised. We would like to thank our team for the amazing work they do every day and our families for their support.”