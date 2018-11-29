Green Tree Gallery welcome 'The Snowman' for Chestnut Tree Hospice exhibition

A well loved Christmas character was welcomed at a gallery in Haywards Heath to open a new exhibition.

Staff at the Green Tree Gallery were joined by ‘The Snowman’ on Friday for the official opening of a series of uplifting photos.

Photo by Sophie Mitchell



The gallery is housing the new charity exhibition from Sophie Mitchell, a photographer from Cuckfield, who was allowed rare access to Chestnut Tree House Hospice based in Angmering.



The photos have captured life there in all its colour as children with life-limiting conditions are given the chance to live ‘For The Now’.



Jill Housby, director of the gallery said: “We had a great turn out at the launch and it was particularly lovely that lots of children were there to see The Snowman - it definitely helped with the magic of the occasion.”