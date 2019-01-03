Greggs vegan sausage roll: Where you can get your hands on one in the Chichester/ Bognor area

Here's where you can get your hands on Greggs new vegan sausage roll...

A member of staff at the Chichester Gregg's store said they hope to have the Quorn snack in stock within a 'couple of weeks' because there is already a demand building for them but added that eager vegans should be able to get hold of the sausage rolls in the Greggs in the Esso garage in North Bersted.

Bognor Regis Greggs do not have the vegan sausage rolls in stock either.

A petition by animal rights group PETA for Greggs to include a vegan alternative to its famous sausage roll was signed by more than 20,000 people.

The vegan sausage roll has been launched in 950 stores from this morning.

Roger Whiteside, chief executive at Greggs, said of the product’s launch: “Like many food retailers we have seen increasing demand for vegetarian and vegan products. We have been trying to develop a vegan version of our famous sausage roll for some time now.

“It has not been easy but our taste panel customers all love this one, so we have decided to launch it as our contribution to Veganuary.”

Have you tried one yet? Let us know what you think