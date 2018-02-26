Ambulance called after man found unconscious in Chichester

A man was taken to hospital this afternoon after ambulance crews were called to reports that he was unconscious and needing medical attention outside the former Argos store in Southgate, Chichester.

The ambulance service was called at around 12.50pm (Monday, February 26) and sent one car and one ambulance.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said the man was assessed and treated before being taken to St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester.

He was unable to say what the condition of the man was when he arrived at hospital.