Super support for JustDifferent’s footgolf day

Eight teams took part in JustDifferent’s charity footgolf day, some returning for the third year running.

Launched in 2016, the footgolf has become quite an occasion and a key fundraising event for the small Walberton-based charity.

Winner team Redirection with JustDifferent founder Toby Hewson

The team at JustDifferent was overwhelmed by the support from businesses and individuals, including donations of raffle prizes and silent auction lots.

Alyson Heath, chairman, said: “As a small charity, fundraising is an important element to our work. Money raised enables us to visit more schools and educate more children by challenging and changing negative misconceptions of disability and difference.

“We were therefore delighted with the result of our recent footgolf day. We are very grateful to all those businesses who kindly sponsored holes and for all the teams that entered.

“It was a fun evening, great atmosphere and raised valuable funds for JustDifferent so we can continue our valuable work.”

The event at Chichester Golf Club last Friday was sponsored by Anderson Rowntree solicitors in Chichester, with additional hole sponsorship from Walberton businesses Euphoria Kitchens and Sims Williams estate agents.

Will Stisted, managing partner, said: “Anderson Rowntree were delighted and privileged to be the main sponsor for a second year running of this wonderful event.

“This year we only entered one team in the hope of winning the prestigious title of Footgolf Champion 2018. Once again, we were unsuccessful but we did not come last.

“A great afternoon, mainly in the sunshine, was had by all who participated while at the same time raising money for a very worthy cause.”

Winning team Redirection, captained by postman Gary Burgess, beat Silver Hot Shots, from the Horsham and Shipley Community Project to take the title.

The all-female team Pulborough Pros were this year’s wooden spoon winners.

The charity is looking forward to holding the footgolf again next year. If you would like to be involved by either sponsoring, entering a team or donating a prize for the raffle or auction, telephone 01243 778275 or email fundraising@justdifferent.org.

To find out more about JustDifferent, visit www.justdifferent.org

