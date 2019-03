Take a look at some of our suggestions but feel free to send any you think we might have missed to news@chiobserver.co.uk.

1. Chichester Cross Chichester Cross: Believed to have been build nearly 500 years ago, Chichester's Cross marks the meeting point of the city's four main streets so makes a good spot for watching the world go by

2. Priory Park Priory Park: Gifted to the people of Chichester more than 100 years ago, Priory Park is the perfect spot for a stroll along the city walls or to sit and watch the cricket.

3. Oxmarket Gallery Oxmarket Gallery: Keep an eye out for the sign to the Oxmarket Gallery tucked away off an alley on East Street. Free exhibitions all week

4. Pallant House Gallery Pallant House Gallery: See art exhibitions from world renowned artists. It includes some free exhibitions.

