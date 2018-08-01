Highest award for 99 youngsters

Young and adventurous people from all over West Sussex gathered in Walberton to receive a special Duke of Edinburgh this month.

On Sunday, July 15, a total of 99 young people attended a ceremony to receive their Gold Duke of Edinburgh award, which is the highest of the three possible Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

The ceremony took place at the Hilton Avisford Park Hotel which is based in Walberton.

High Sheriff of Wet Sussex, Mrs Caroline Nicholls and Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex, Mrs Susan Pyper both attended this special event.

The young people took between 18 months and two years to complete all five of the required sections of their Gold. They spent their free time volunteering for a charity or group, undertook a physical activity, went out on an expedition and learned a new skill.

In order to receive this gold award participants have to complete a residential section by going away for a minimum of five days with a group to develop their teamwork and communication skills.

For this some of the young people travelled to Tanzania to help improve a school, others did conversion work in South Africa, some joined a project to restore the Arun Canal and others represented the UK at a global robotics challenge in America.

One young participant chose to be a mentor and lead a space camp at Leicester University.

For more information on the Duke of Edinburgh Awards visit www.dofe.org.