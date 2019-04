Pictures, video and reaction to the ongoing fire at Chichester amenity tip have been coming in. Here’s our round-up of the latest news.

The fire at Westhampnett saw six fire crews called out to help after a call at 8.25pm, including an aerial ladder platform from Worthing. More than 12 hours later, firefighters are still at the scene and the blaze is now expected to burn ‘for a couple of days’.