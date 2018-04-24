IN PICTURES: Bosham joins dad for 200th triathlon

The Bosham community were out in force to take part in Mikey Neville's final triathlon inspired by his daughter Snowy.

Mikey's 200th Olympic-length triathlon saw him joined by family and friends on a beautifully sunny Saturday morning - and the very next day Mikey completed the hottest London Marathon on record in the incredible time of 2hr 56 mins, with an injured foot.

Mikey Neville helping his daughter Snowy to the finish line, followed closely by mum Polly. All pictures by Kate Shemilt ks180182-10

Snowy, five, who has just completed chemotherapy for Rhabdomyosarcoma, also took part in the fun with little sister Posy, two, crossing the line with mum and dad to big cheers from the watching crowds.

Rhabdomyosarcoma is an extremely uncommon childhood cancer which affects only four in every one million children and Mikey has been doing his mega challenge to raise awareness and funds for three charities, inspiring others to get active at the same time.

Mikey said: "It was a great day, it was pushing between 100 and 200 people of all ages running and on bikes and little ones being pushed in buggies.

"Lots of people came out in support and it was really a celebration that Snowy has just finished her chemo.

"I gave a little speech thanking the community for supporting us and everyone got that it wasn't about the 200 tris, it was about our little girl's treatment being over and looking ahead with positivity."

Mikey, 39, a science teacher at Chichester College, began taking on a 10k run, a 40k bike ride and a 1.5km swim each day when Snowy began treatment seven months ago after a tumour suddenly developed over her right eye, was removed and then diagnosed as cancer.

His personal challenge morphed into a campaign called #Trieveryday4snowy which is inspiring others to get fit and active.

"We hit 32,000 at the weekend with a few big donations," Mikey said. "My aim has always been £33,000 but with other events happening it's going to keep running.

"Eight-year-old Hayley Martin is doing a triathlon every week and is nearly at £1,000, she's a bit of a star and is inspiring others and Chloe Gowing (ten) is doing a ridiculously-long swim for the campaign. Lots of others have done their own event or challenge and this has been the most amazing thing about it all."

The money will go to The Sussex Snowdrop Trust and CLIC Sargent, which have both supported the family, and Sarcoma UK, the national charity for sarcoma, a rare form of cancer which Chichester mum Mel de Lacy also has, which affects bone and soft tissue.

Snowy's godfather George Storton has organised a series of 'Wacky Races' and the final one on Saturday to mark the final run took particpants run around Bosham Quay and harbour.

Mikey said: "I positioned myself at the back so I could see the procession of bikes and buggies scattered along the shoreline.

"Snowy cycled the last 4k with just a little help from me, she's strong in herself and a happy little five-year-old."

Read more about Mikey's challenge and Snowy's treatment at: https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/video-bosham-dad-s-incredible-200-triathlon-challenge-for-daughter-snowy-1-8450775

You can donate here: https://trieveryday4snowy.com/

And more about sarcoma here: https://sarcoma.org.uk/