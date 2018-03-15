Issues identified with wastewater pipes in Middleton

Work is underway to fix ‘misconnected pipes’ in Middleton-on-Sea to help improve our beaches, Southern Water has revealed.

It confirmed the project, said to be part of the company’s ongoing £31.5m Bathing Water Enhancement Programme, follows months of surveys to pinpoint incorrectly plumbed wastewater pipes.

In a statement it added: “These misconnections mean that wastewater from toilets, kitchens and bathrooms flows out to sea before it’s treated, affecting the quality of bathing water at local beaches.”

Southern Water programme manager Chris O’Grady described the identification process as a ‘huge undertaking’ but a ‘major step’ towards achieving ‘a cleaner and healthier coastline for us all to enjoy’.

The update comes as the project moves into its second phase.

Chris added that the work ‘helps us get to the root cause of one of the sources of pollution in our seas’.

“We’ll now be focussing our efforts on working with property owners and local authorities to get these fixed as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

