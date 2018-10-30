Kate Winslet, Susan Sarandon and Sam Neill among actors confirmed to be filming in Chichester

Hollywood stars Kate Winslet, Susan Sarandon and Sam Neill are set to film in Chichester, a film company has confirmed.

Following reports from readers of a film crew at East Head, Millennium Films, known for 'The Expendables', 'Olympus Has Fallen' and 'London Has Fallen', confirmed it is filming in Chichester.

'Blackbird' is an English-language remake of the 2014 Danish film 'Silent Heart' and follows the story of a family coming together over a weekend to be with their terminally ill mother before she takes her own life. Her family willingly supports her decision to help her die with dignity, but her daughters begin to unravel a secret that could disrupt her with to die peacefully and on her own terms.

Academy award winner Susan Sarandon (Dead Man Walking, Thelma and Louise) will join Academy Award winner Kate Winslet (The Reader, Steve Jobs, Titanic), Mia Wasikowska (Crimson Peak, Alice Through The Looking Glass, Jane Eyre) in the film which is being directed by Roger Mitchell, the man behind 'Notting Hill', 'Titanic Town' and 'Changing Lanes'.

Other actors set to feature in the film include Sam Neill (Jurassic Park), Rainn Wilson (The Office), Bex Taylor-Klaus (13 Reasons), Lindsay Duncan (Birdman) and newcomer Anson Boon (The Alienist and Crawl)