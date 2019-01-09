Lady Penelope Gardens set to help create gardens for St Wilfrid’s Hospice

A Petworth gardening company has announces a collaboration with St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Lady Penelope Gardens will be working with the hospice’s team of gardening volunteers to deliver two landscaped gardens at the new hospice in Bosham.

Diana Duffell, volunteer gardener at the Hospice, said: “The team are looking forward to working with Lady Penelope Gardens; creating beautiful outdoor spaces that can be enjoyed by our patients and their loved ones.”

Angela Palmerton, owner and founder of Lady Penelope Gardens, said: “I have always wanted to do something special for a hospice, following personal experience of the fantastic work they do. The chance came when I heard that St Wilfrid’s was building a new Hospice – a DREAMBUILDING – with the space and modern facilities they urgently needed”.

Lady Penelope Gardens has also been busy fundraising for the hospice, and Angela has donated her time to implement the soft landscaping designs for the new hospice garden. She has also offered to provide support and advice on an ongoing basis. The Lady Penelope Gardens team is excited to will work with hospice volunteers in the aftercare and establishment of the new scheme.

Alison Moorey, chief executive of the hospice, said: “We are delighted to have the support of Angela and her team, and are particularly pleased that they will be working alongside our wonderful garden volunteers who take such great pride in the Hospice gardens.”