Lakeside Holiday Park residents are banding together with a new Neighbourhood Watch

Residents of Lakeside Holiday Park are banding together to 'protect each other'.

Spearheaded by retiree John Clare, more and more people on the park are signing up to their new Neighbourhood Watch scheme.

John Clare (right) with other members of the new Neighbourhood Watch scheme. Picture and video: Kate Shemilt

John, 69, said:"The scheme opened on October 5 so it is relatively new. Needless to say we are looking for more members, more active participation on the future of this park

"It has been set up to protect each other and draw residents together in an active group, participating in life within Lakeside."

Speaking to the Observer, John pointed to a couple of recent incidents on the park.

In August a man was arrested after victim left with face injury at the park.

Back in June, a caravan fire at the park may have been started deliberately, police said.

John added: "Some of my neighbours are members of the scheme, and the membership is growing by two or three a day.

"I think it is all for the benefit of the park. The reaction has been good, really encouraging."