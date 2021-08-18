Lane closed on Chichester A27

One lane has been closed by police between the Fishbourne roundabout and the Stockbridge roundabout aftera vehicle broke down this morning.

Officers are advising drivers to approach with caution.

According to traffic reports, traffic is slow and queuing from Clay Lane in Fishbourne up to Whyke roundabout.

Police at the scene today. Picture courtesy of Chichester Police

A spokesman for Chichester Police said on social media: "Lane two partial closure on A27 eastbound between Fishbourne roundabout and Stockbridge roundabout for a broken down vehicle.