LATEST: Salt Box redevelopment gets the go ahead

Permission has been granted for the £33.7m business centre project between Bersted and Shripney.

The decision went to Arun District Council’s development control committee today where councillors approved the plans.

Speaking at the meeting, councillor Dawn Hall said: “This is exactly what Bognor Regis needs. We are always saying we need more local jobs and with the developments coming along we need people to have jobs in this area and not to out commute.”

The bid to redevelop the Salt Box Field – land off Rowan Way – will create up to 1,000 new jobs and generate £15.8m per year for the area, according to Landlink Estates.

A report to the committee read: “The proposed development would deliver £33.7 million of capital investment and deliver approximately 30,520 square metres of new floor-space.

“The Salt Box site will deliver between 500 and 1,000 new private sector jobs once both phases one and two developments are complete.”

The first phase includes a storage and distribution warehouse and offices for Warburtons, together with fuel island, car parking, access roads and a new entrance from Shripney Road.

Phase two, for which the developer was seeking outline permission, includes an 80-bedroom hotel, 540sqm pub and restaurant, two drive-thru restaurants, a 870sqm gym and a large amount of employment units to attract businesses to relocate.

The site is one of four Enterprise Bognor Regis sites identified by Arun District Council and named a strategic employment site in Arun’s draft local plan.

The developer’s planning statement said there were not enough jobs in the district to support its population.

But the plans had attracted objections from Bognor Regis Town Council, Bersted Parish Council, the Campaign to Protect Rural England and five residents. Concerns include the impact of the development on traffic and on the open countryside.

In contrast, Middleton Parish Council raised no objection and the project received the backing of Bognor’s regeneration board.

