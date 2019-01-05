Major barn fire ‘was started deliberately’

A fire, which broke out in a barn in Hunston on Friday night (January 4), is believed to have been started deliberately.

Firefighters were called to the scene in Selsey Road shortly before 11.10pm following reports that thirty tonnes of straw was alight inside the structure.

Fire engines from Chichester, Selsey and two from Bognor fire station were called to the scene to tackle the blaze, along with a water carrier from Petworth and a West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service Command Unit from Haywards Heath.

Crews worked throughout the night to prevent the fire spreading to neighbouring outbuildings.

They were finally stood down just before 9.40am this morning (Saturday).

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze is believed to have been started deliberately and police are investigating.