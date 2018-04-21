Man comes forward in connection with Chichester rape

A man has identified himself following a CCTV image being released in connection with a Chichester rape, police said.

Officers released CCTV from the Nags Head pub in St Pancras, Chichester, in a bid to trace a man they thought might have vital information.

Police said the man from the image made contact with officers and a voluntary interview has been arranged.

Police received a report that a 47-year-old woman had been the victim of a sexual assault in Priory Park, Chichester, on the evening of Saturday, April 7.

The investigation continues.