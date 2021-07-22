Man sadly dies in collision near Chichester
A motorcyclist has tragically died following a collision outside Woodmancote this morning (Thursday, July 22).
Police are appealing for information following the road traffic collision in which a 36-year-old man from West Ashling died.
Officers received a call from the ambulance service about the collision at the junction of Marlpit Lane and Common Road at 6.43am.
Paramedics confirmed that a motorcycle rider, a 36-year-old man of West Ashling, near Chichester was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
Temporary road closures were put in place while collision investigations were carried out at the scene.
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant dash cam footage to email [email protected] quoting Operation Holdall.