Headlines More Headlines >>

News
Headlines
Mazegarden welcomes visitors for open day
News
Three arrested after armed police called to Hailsham industrial estate
News
Here’s how police recommend you stay safe from scammers
Crime
Warning over fraudsters targeting overseas visitors
Crime
Chichester Swap Shop’s ‘happy atmosphere’
News
50 years of being open to the public marked at Fishbourne Roman Palace
News
Floral fun at Bosham Chidham and District Horticultural Society’s annual show
News
Bank Holiday weekend fun promised at Goodwood Racecourse
News
Officers called to major incident in Hailsham
Crime
Sussex weekend weather
News
Transport
Local access plans for Velo South road closures
Transport
Tree blocking rail line between Chichester and Barnham
News
Changes to road closures for Velo South Sussex are being considered
News
A27 west of Chichester set for resurfacing
Transport
TRAVEL: Collision at A27 Bognor Road roundabout
Transport
Crime
Education
A levels: Seaford College celebrating its best ever results
News
Havant & South Downs College students celebrate ‘high flying’ A level results
News
‘Miracle’ Sompting teen injured in car accident celebrates A-level results
News
A levels: Bishop Luffa students 'excited' after glowing A level results
Education
Bognor’s The Regis School celebrates out of this world A level results
Education
Business
Changes due for Cathedral Courtyard shops
Business
The Range store prepares for Chichester opening
Business
Fresh hope for Chichester’s House of Fraser
Business
Politics
Tories claim city council by-election victory
Politics
Two new cabinet members at County Hall
Politics
Gym’s plan to relocate to new Chichester home refused
Politics
LIVE FEED: Pedestrians injured after car crash near Houses of Parliament
Politics
Environment
Residents raise traffic fears over Portsmouth’s new country park plan
Environment
Farmers demonstrate their vital role to West Sussex MPs
Business
Head of Government review of national parks visits South Downs
Environment
RNLI lifeboat hero from Sussex to feature in Wedding Day Winners on BBC One
TV and Film
Health
These are Chichester’s best and worst rated GP practices – as rated by you
Health
Online resource for West Sussex parents wins national award
Health
West Sussex’s Mary How Trust’s appeal to help buy valuable new equipment
News
Heat health warning issued for Sussex
Health