Met Office reveals when Sussex’s mild weather will change

It’s been a remarkably mild autumn so far across Sussex - but when is it set to turn cold with overnight frosts?

The Met office says that night and daytime temperatures are likely to remain in double figures for the rest of week at least.

It's been frost-free for the most part this month

Friday night (October 19) is due to be slightly colder, although still well above freezing.

And it’s a similar pattern for the weekend.

The Met Office says: “This weekend will slowly become more changeable across the country.

“Southern and many central areas will start dry with sunny periods after early fog clear.

“Rain may move southwards through the weekend, turning lighter towards the south-east. Brighter and showery conditions will follow behind.

“Thereafter, it is likely to stay changeable with periods of wet and windy weather interspersed with brighter and showery spells.

“Temperatures varying around average, but becoming rather cold later with an increasing risk of overnight frosts.”

And the outlook for Tuesday October 30 to Tuesday November 13 is: “By the end of October and into early November weather systems may become slow moving at times.

“This will lead to the risk of longer unsettled spells and, conversely, the chance of longer settled spells.

“Western and north-western areas will probably see the wettest and windiest conditions, with the south and east often drier and brighter, although still with some rain at times too.

“During any generally settled and drier spells of weather there is an increasing risk of overnight frost and fog, especially in the north of the UK.

“On the whole temperatures are likely to be rather cold, but some brief milder spells are also possible.”

