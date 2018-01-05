Micropub gets the go ahead in Chichester

An ale enthusiast from Yapton has said he’s ‘delighted’ after his plans for a micropub in Chichester city centre were approved by planning officers yesterday.

The Hornet Alehouse is set to take over a former estate agents at number 23, with a change of use permitted for the shop to become a drinking establishment.

Propective micropub landlord Glenn Johnson is chairman of West Sussex Campaign for Real Ale.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted and looking forward immensely to introducing the micropub concept to Chichester.

“We hope to open in March.”

Permitted opening hours would be between 10am and 10pm, seven days a week.

See planning reference 17/02951/FUL