Micropub gets the go ahead in Chichester

Glenn Johnson from Yapton is hoping to set up micropub The Hornet Alehouse in Chichester
An ale enthusiast from Yapton has said he’s ‘delighted’ after his plans for a micropub in Chichester city centre were approved by planning officers yesterday.

The Hornet Alehouse is set to take over a former estate agents at number 23, with a change of use permitted for the shop to become a drinking establishment.

Propective micropub landlord Glenn Johnson is chairman of West Sussex Campaign for Real Ale.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted and looking forward immensely to introducing the micropub concept to Chichester.

“We hope to open in March.”

Permitted opening hours would be between 10am and 10pm, seven days a week.

See planning reference 17/02951/FUL