Missing Emsworth man is found
A man who went missing from Emsworth has been found and is safe, police have confirmed.
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 4:27 pm
Leslie Buck, 44, was last seen on Saturday (May 29) at about 7.30pm for going missing.
Police have confirmed he was found this afternoon (Tuesday, May 1).
A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "We're pleased to confirm 44-year-old Leslie Buck, who had been reported missing from the #Emsworth area, has been found and is safe. Thank you to everyone who cared and shared our appeal."