Mock exam presentation ceremony for Felpham Community College

Year 11 students from Felpham Community College are celebrating after finishing their formal mock GCSE exams, hosting a presentation ceremony on Wednesday, January 9.

The exams, which were completed under strict exam conditions, had taken place at the end of last term. At the presentation ceremony, the students were able to open their results with the support of their form tutors, year leader and year manager. Interim reports went home that day to parents, with the final Year 11 consultation evening taking place the following day for parents to have the opportunity to raise any questions.

Mr James, Year 11 leader, said: “We wanted to make year 11 students aware of how little time they have left to complete their GCSE education – only 70 school days left until exam season officially starts! Mixed emotions have been on show this afternoon. We want all students to use the mocks as an opportunity to identify what they now need to focus on. We made the presentation ceremony, and the exams, as ‘real’ as possible to give students the final support and push they need to achieve the best they can. The work they put in from now can shape their future.”

Maisie Rishman, Year 11 student, said: “I did a lot so revision for the exams, the after school revision sessions are good at school as they bite size different topics each week. I passed all subjects, my maths grade is much better than I thought it would be which is great. The mocks have taught me that I need to revise for all subjects and not just focus on the ones I enjoy.”

Tierney Cox, another student, said: “I got a 9 for psychology which I am really pleased with and 7s and 6s for everything else which is good. I want to go into the sixth form to do A levels and although I didn’t really find the mocks stressful, it has been good preparation for what is to come in the summer and how we need to stay focused.”

Evan Copeland, Year 11 student, added: “I revised from the beginning of November for the mocks and the results have definitely given me the boost I needed to highlight where I need to improve. So far I have attended 56 after school revision sessions and I aim to continue with these through to when the exams start!”