Mulholland and Moore do it again at Fontwell

Trainers Neil Mulholland and Gary Moore have each had a fine Fontwell season - and they are ending it on a high too.

Both had further success as a big crowd took advantage of a sunny spring afternoon to pack through the gates to see the track's Friday afternoon fixture.

It was Larry on target for Gary - as Jamie Moore guided the 6/4 favourite of that name to victory in the Call Star Sports On 08000 521321 Novices' Hurdle, beating Duke of Kilcorral by two lengths.

Larry had been tipped on this website before racing, as had Wizards Bridge, 3/1 joint-favourite and winner of the Geoff Smith 65th Birthday Handicap Chase for Harry Cobden and Colin Tizzard.

Mulholland and jockey Noel Fehily have been supremely consistent at Fontwell throughout the 2017-18 jumps season and they scored again in the Phone Betting At Goodwin Racing Standard Open National Hunt flat race with 13/8 favourite Dandolo Du Gite.

The meeting opened with a surprise winner of the Kids Love Days Out @butlins Bognor Regis Handicap Hurdle - 20/1 shot Hollywood Ken taking it for jovkey Michael Legg and trainer Fiona Shaw.

Aidan Coleman rode his 100th winner of the season - the third year in a row he has reached the milestone - when he steered Clondaw Westie (11/10 fav) home in the Exclusive Offers For Day Visits @butlins.com Handicap Chase.

Veteran Mattie Batchelor rode Norman The Red to a popular 6/1 win in the Visit Star Sports In Mayfair, London Handicap Hurdle for John Long, while Paddy Brennan rode evens-favourite Burgess Dream to victory in the US Masters Bet Online Now At starsports.bet Handicap Chase for Anna Newton-Smith.

The racing was complemented by free Easter-themed entertainment for kids.

Next at Fontwell is more Friday-afternoon action, on April 20.

See a report and pictures from the latest fixture in the Chichester Observer's April 12 edition.