Multi-agency response to East Wittering incident
Emergency services responded to an incident on the beach at East Wittering this morning (Tuesday, November 2).
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 4:03 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 5:36 pm
Sussex Police, the Coastguard and paramedics were seen at the beach at the end of Nab Walk, according to reports.
A number of emergency service vehicles were seen in the area at about 7.30am.
