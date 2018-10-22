New ski and snowboarding centre proposed for the South Downs

Proposals are being put forward to open a unique new South Downs indoor ski and snowboarding training centre.

A company known as Moving Mountains is seeking planning approval from Horsham District Council to open the centre on the site of a current industrial unit on the Mackley Industrial estate in Small Dole.

The centre, which would house revolving indoor ski slopes and a cafe would, say Moving Mountains, be the first of a chain of indoor snowsports centres across the south coast.

In a statement supporting its application, Moving Mountains says that the centre would enable people to ‘learn to ski or snowboard faster than in snowdomes or outdoor dry slopes.’

It says the centre would offer facilities for people of all abilities with expert instructors on hand.

The company says it intends to create an initial centre then reinvest profit to help establish a second centre within three years, and further expand to a third centre within five years.

In their statement, Moving Mountains says: “This type of centre will be unique in the area. There are currently just four centres operating this equipment nationally: Chel-Ski and Skieasy in London, Skizone in Basingstoke and Summit in Yorkshire.”