No plans for Chichester to follow Bognor’s £2 parking scheme

A £2-a-year parking disc for Bognor town centre won’t be replicated in Chichester, the district council has confirmed.

The scheme to offer free two-hour parking to Bognor disc holders has been running since 2015, with the price upped from £1 to £2 this year following public support.

After an announcement that Bognor Town Council was continuing the discs, the Observer asked Chichester District Council if it would consider following suit.

A council spokesman responded: “This isn’t something we are planning to do, however, we do already have free periods of parking in some of our car parks around the district.

“For example, Sylvia Beaufoy car park in Petworth and Crossfield Car Park in Fernhurst are already completely free of charge.

“There are two car parks in Selsey which are free of charge for six months of the year. We have two free hours’ free parking at the Grange car park in Midhurst, a free period of parking when using the Westgate Centre in Chichester, and one hour free in many of our other rural car parks.

“In addition, purchasing a season ticket for our car parks provides a significant discount on the daily price.

“The Parking Forum for Chichester District, which includes representatives from businesses, community and access groups, carefully considers parking tariffs before they are introduced.

“When charges are considered, they are set at a level which reflects local amenities and the demand on spaces.”