10 Top Tips to look and feel gorgeous on Valentine’s Day

So do your Valentine’s Day celebrations mean a cosy night in with your partner or a hot date at the newest venue in town?

Whatever your evening looks like, take a little time to make sure you look and feel your best.

Dress codes are often more relaxed and we can have a tendency to dress down for most things.

In addition, we often stop making an effort with those we love most which, in time, can make us feel less attractive.

So, on the most romantic day of the year, take the opportunity to reverse the trend and make it different.

Kate Nicholson, Colour Analyst and Personal Stylist with House of Colour has some tips on how to do just that!

Ladies

Red is the colour of love, so why not embrace it on Valentine’s Day? We all suit different reds whether it be a cherry red, brick red, scarlet or geranium, but if you are unsure, go for a true red as it suits most skins tones.

Choose one feature to enhance, whether that’s long legs, your cleavage or beautiful skin, but don’t try and show everything off at once! Sizzle in your own style, whether that is classic, dramatic or, especially on this day, romantic!

Always balance your accessories - big earrings rarely look good paired with a flamboyantly big necklace! And choose accessories that really suit you rather than just following the latest fashion.

Without question, heels can lift an outfit and make you look more elegant, and ‘Sitting down shoes’ are great from kerb to restaurant, but you can’t walk in them, your look will crumble! Always wear shoes that you can walk in, especially if your partner has planned a surprise and you have no idea how much walking there will be!

Finish your look with that all important slick of lipstick to make your eyes sparkle and you’re good to go!

For the Men

Impressing your partner doesn’t mean you have to be suited and booted, but maybe something other than jeans would be nice for a change! Make sure everything fits well; there is nothing worse than trousers that are too long (or too short!), or shirts which are too baggy. Quality will show you care about yourself and therefore the person you are with.

And using colour doesn’t just apply to women. Use it around your face to lift your look and if you know your best colours, use one in a (well-ironed) shirt, tie or jumper. If you are unsure, look at your face when you hold a colour next to it and make sure it’s not making you look tired or pale. Paired with smart chinos and a neutral jacket a ‘wow’ colour will always ensure you’ll look great!

Make sure that your hair is just as sharp as your outfit – get a good haircut in advance, make sure you are well-groomed and that your skin is moisturised.

For your finishing touches, detail is everything. Matching your belt with your shoe colour always brings an outfit together. Wear a nice watch – white metal if your colours are winter or summer seasons, or gold coloured if you are an autumn or spring colour person.

Wearing a smart, fitted coat will sharpen up any outfit and a scarf in one or more of your wow colours will again bring the whole ensemble together.

And remember, a little bit of thought will help you add a touch of romance to make Valentine’s Day special, whilst bringing back the excitement and anticipation that getting dressed up to go out.

Kate Nicholson is one of a network of consultants with House of Colour.

To find out more or make a booking, contact her on 07885 541742, email kate.nicholson@houseofcolour.co.uk or visit the House of Colour website www.houseofcolour.co.uk/katenicholson.