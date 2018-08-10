Ongoing field fire in Funtington will burn for 36 hours

A field fire in Funtington that was sparked last night will keep burning for a day and a half, firefighters said this afternoon.

The fire service was called to the blaze off Common Road at 7.35pm last night.

They found 600 bails of hay that were ‘well alight’, their spokesman said.

Two fire engines and several 4x4s were sent to the scene, and firefighters proceeded to damp down large areas of the fields in order to control the fire.

The blaze is still burning this afternoon but is under control.

The fire service said the fire is expected to continue for up to 36 hours.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the blaze remains unknown, the fire service said.

