A ‘nightmare’ of a housing vision for Chichester – reader’s letter

An aerial view of Chichester Cathedral. Photograph: Allan Hutchings/ Hilsea Portsmouth

In his letter, Geoff Conway proposes the terrible prospect of a ‘conurbation stretching from ‘Fishbourne to east of Tangmere’, which sounded horrendous, and to describe the A27 and sewage problems as ‘very fixable’ shows a great deal of naivety.

Most of us accept the need for more housing, but these ‘fixable’ solutions should come first.

I don’t regard it as ‘fortunate’ that we have the SDNP ‘protected in perpetuity’. Most of us living in the blighted corridor that Mr Conway wants to see developed have to think twice about visiting it anyway because of the dreadful traffic problems.

The lack of housing development in the national park will eventually result in the young people all being forced to leave (there is already a high premium on housing in the SDNP).

Is it ‘vocal and high-pitched nimbyism’ not to want to see the obliteration and assimilation of many of the historic towns and villages of our beautiful area by the ghastly urban nightmare that so appeals to Mr Conway?

More houses – yes, but only after proper infrastructure improvements, and let’s not accede to the nightmare Conway vision of the future.