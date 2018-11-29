Reactions to Brexit deal are ‘overblown and wrong’

On Monday I once again supported the Prime Minister in the House of Commons when she made her statement on the Brexit deal which she was able to agree with the EU last weekend.

I pointed out that, legally, the ‘backstop’ can only be temporary, a pathway to a future trade deal.

Nick Herbert

So descriptions of the UK being ‘trapped forever’, or of becoming a ‘vassal state’ or even, absurdly, a ‘colony’, are overblown and wrong.

I urged MPs to look at the deal in the round, because it will enable us to deliver on the promise we made to the British people to implement their decision in the referendum.

I expand on these points in a new article which you can find on my website – www.nickherbert.com.

I also set out why I do not believe a second referendum would be right.

While Brexit dominates the political agenda, I have certainly not lost sight of the many other important issues which concern my constituents.

On Monday I wrote to Mid Sussex District Council to urge its planning committee to reject yet another speculative application for a substantial development in Hassocks which is not in line with the village’s emerging neighbourhood plan.

If the application were to be approved, Hassocks would have 1,000 new houses imposed over five years, increasing the size of the village by a third.

On Wednesday I met the Education Secretary, Damian Hinds, to discuss local schools funding and standards.

I also met bosses of GTR and Network Rail to discuss the rail service in my constituency, and to maintain pressure to restore direct peak-time services from Hassocks to Clapham Junction.

On Thursday I will meet pupils of the The Angmering School on their visit to Parliament, and I will attend a special event, A Taste of West Sussex, which will see some of our finest local vineyards, cheese makers and bakeries coming to Westminster to showcase their produce.

On Friday I will meet Horsham District Council to discuss local issues, and then visit Fittleworth Community Shop and St Mary’s School, Pulborough, before holding my surgeries.

In the evening I will attend Arundel & South Downs Conservatives’ Annual Dinner at which the Conservative Party chairman, Brandon Lewis, will be speaking.

On Saturday I will visit the Christmas Fayre at Sussexdown Care Home, Storrington, and I will also be supporting Small Business Saturday.

