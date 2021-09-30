Paramedic 'shaken' as teens hurl object at ambulance windscreen in Sussex

The incident took place in Penland Road, in Bexhill, at about 1pm and witnesses have been asked to share information with police.

In a statement, a spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SECAmb) said: "SECAmb can confirm that an unknown item was thrown at the windscreen of one of its response vehicles which was en route to an emergency call in Bexhill yesterday.

"The incident took place at approximately 1pm near the junction of Penland Road.

South East Coast Ambulance Service

"A group of teenagers on the pavement were seen to throw the object before running away. Police attended and are investigating.

"The paramedic driving the vehicle was shaken but thankfully uninjured and, although delayed, continued to the incident.

"This incident could have resulted in far more serious consequences and we would urge anyone with any information to contact Sussex Police on 101."

David Welch, chief executive officer of Air Ambulance KSS, said on Twitter: "Shocked and horrified to read this. Reckless behaviour which could have ended in far worse circumstances.