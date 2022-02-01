109 affordable homes could be built in Woodgate

The acquisition of the site marks the second phase of Southern Housing Group's Wings Nursery Development, which is set to see 109 affordable homes built in the area upon completion.

It comes after the housing association, which manages more than 340 homes across Arun, completed the purchase of the site for the first phase of development in December 2019, and plans to deliver 71 homes were approved by Arun District Council in September last year.

Designs for the newly acquired site were submitted to the council in December 2021. The plans include provisions for 38 affordable homes of varying sizes and tenure, a children's play area and a community growing space. A spokesperson for Southern Housing Group confirmed the site "also benefits from good connections to local facilities, including schools, shops, transport links and green spaces."

Gateway street scene

The second phase of the project is set to be delivered in tandem with Thakeham Partnerships Limited, which is delivering the first phase of the development on behalf of the group. Work on the second phase is set to begin this Autumn.

Patrick Duffy, the director of strategic asset management for the housing association said: "The completed purchase of the site for the second phase of the Wings Nursery scheme is a significant milestone in our plans to deliver over a hundred affordable homes for local people under the Group’s Strategic Partnership with Homes England.

"We were already very pleased to be working with Thakeham Partnerships, but the strength of our partnership has led to us being able to successfully secure a second phase of our Wings Nursery development.”