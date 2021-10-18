A coffee, a croissant and a chesterfield please? Arondelle antiques and coffee shop opens in Arundel

Arondelle, brainchild of Gail Marsh and Joanna Murray, has launched and is an antiques and coffee shop.

Situated on the High street in Arundel, Ms Marsh has said the welcome has been fantastic: "We've been greeted by all the other shops so beautifully".

Ms Marsh said: "she [Joanna] has been doing coffee, and earlier this year she just phoned me up and said; 'how about doing a collaboration, I've found the ideal place'".

Ms Marsh added: "It was a no brainer"

Within three days they had rented the site and the Arondelle process had begun.

The welcoming and animated duo add to the already ebullient atmosphere of the shop which has seating at the rear and the antique shop at the front. The room is bright and airy with a tall ceilings and has original floorboards and cornices, which had been covered up by the previous tenant, an estate agents.

"People love the fact it is both [a coffee shop and antiques shop]."

Ms Marsh who previously joint-owned an antique shop in Burly, New Forest, has said that the antiques have been selling very well, Ms Murray, takes the coffee and guest side and has vast experience after setting up the Cappuccini coffee shops and writing a book entitled 'Confessions of a Barista on Platform 1'.