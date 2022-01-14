Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, to visit Chichester

The Archbishop of Canterbury, The Most Rev Justin Welby greets the Chichester locals in 2013. Picture by Louise Adams C130392-1 Chi Archbishop

Archbishop Justin will meet community volunteers and business leaders, students, and young people across the Diocese from March 4 to March 6.

There will be several events where members of the public will be welcome to come and meet the Archbishop and discuss questions of faith with him.

The Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner, today welcomed news of the visit and said: “The Archbishop will travel to a diversity of parishes, schools and chaplaincies right across the Diocese.

"It will have a particularly evangelistic flavour encouraging us in apostolic life,” said Dr Warner.

He stressed that as well as the physical visits to the places there would be opportunities online for clergy and others to meet with Archbishop Justin whilst he is in the Diocese.

Archbishop Justin last visited the diocese ahead of his inauguration in 2013 and was welcomed by huge crowds lining the streets in Chichester.

A group has been set up to oversee the organisation of the visit and they are working closely with Lambeth Palace to ensure that the visit runs smoothly.