Armed Forces Day party at Fontwell care home

Residents from the dementia communities joined the party with the staff and enjoyed a cream tea in the grounds while singer Alice Mayhead created the perfect atmosphere with well-known tunes from the 1940s and 1950s.

General manger Paul Middleton-Russell said: “This afternoon has been an absolute delight for our residents at Westergate House.

“We have all joined in singing songs from decades gone by, and it has been lovely to see our residents taking part in such a super occasion.”

Westergate House care home in Fontwell commemorated the servicemen and women of Britain with a garden party to mark Armed Forces Day