Bishop of Horsham to leave his post

The Bishop of Horsham, The Right Reverend Mark Sowerby, is to leave his post after 10 years.

He has been appointed as new principal of the College of the Resurrection in Mirfield, West Yorkshire - where he was once a student.

The Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner, wished Bishop Mark well today following news of his new post. “Bishop Mark’s appointment as principal of the College of the Resurrection at Mirfield will return him to the north, to a place that was formative in his own life.

“From the moment of his arrival in the diocese of Chichester, Bishop Mark has been involved in challenging circumstances that have concerned safeguarding. His attention to detail and process has won widespread recognition and respect, locally and at national level.

“In this, as in the pastoral and teaching office of a bishop, he has been a consistently cheerful and encouraging presence and more recently adding to his commitments a lively interest in our Church schools.

“He and his wife Ruth will take with them the affection, prayers and gratitude of people across the diocese of Chichester where he has served as bishop of Horsham for the past 10 years.”

Bishop Mark also reflected on his time in Sussex. “The invitation to come to Sussex in 2009 was a big surprise to our family but one we have never regretted.

“We northern newcomers were made warmly welcome and leaving behind so many people we have come to love and respect is going to be very hard.

“It has been a great privilege to be Bishop of Horsham and I have hugely enjoyed working in West Sussex over the past ten years. There have been particular joys such as our links with the church in Africa and more recently working with the Diocesan Board of Education and our many schools.

“Throughout my 10 years in Sussex, I have especially enjoyed time spent in parishes. It has been a huge privilege to confirm adults and young people and to encourage them to explore their individual vocations and I shall always be thankful to God for the faithful clergy and people of Sussex in whose mission, for a time, I have had a share.”

A farewell service for Bishop Mark, his wife and family, will be held in the summer. Further details will be revealed shortly.