Bognor family ‘chuffed’ to discover new road is named after late mother

‘Donovan Way’ is the name of a new road at housebuilder Dandara’s latest development in Paddock View, Yapton.

If that sounds familiar, it’s because ‘Donovan’ was the name of a beloved local business owner who ran the Yapton village shop for several years.

The shop, which dates back to the 19th century, still exists, operating as Bilsham Stores, in Bilsham Road, but Mrs Esther Donovan took over in the 1960s, and many residents have fond memories of living alongside her.

A Yapton road is named after the Donovan family from Elmer Sands. Jo and Richard Donovan with grandchildren Blossom and Robin Donovan-Quin. Pic S Robards SR2108174 SUS-210817-202026001

For Mrs Donovan’s descendants, who now live in her old house in Elmer, it was a real treat to see Esther memorialised in a new development, not to mention a surprise.

Her daughter in-law, Joanna Donovan, said the family only found out about the decision when she read an article in the Bognor Regis Observer.

“My old neighbour sent me a link to the article on Facebook,” she said.

“I was so shocked. When I showed my husband, we were both really overwhelmed, because his mum’s been gone for 43 years now.”

The name ‘Donovan Way’ was chosen after students at Yapton CE Primary School were approached to name the development’s new roads and decided to pay tribute to a number of prominent former residents.

Esther joined a young naval officer and an eight century priest as one of the villagers to be honoured in the new development.

“It’s absolutely lovely,” Joanna Donovan said.

“When I told my husband about it, he suggested that the children must have gone home and spoken to their parents and grandparents about it because they would have known who she was. “

For Joanna and the rest of the family, the road name is a touching memorial to a ‘real character’ who played a proportionate role in both their lives and the life of the village at large.

“She was a real character in the village, and she would do anything for anyone.

“If somebody had run out of something and the shop was shut, she’d willingly open up to let them have it, or she’d let them have it on the knock if they needed.