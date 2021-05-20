Bognor RAFA Club delighted to reopen doors to members

Cornelia Southerton, who has worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic raising money for the RAF Association’s Wings Appeal, was on hand to cut the ribbon in Waterloo Square on Monday (May 17).

RAFA 381 sprang back into business with a day beyond all expectations, albeit under current Covid-19 restrictions.

David Hewings, the branch’s projects and marketing co-ordinator, said: “We were able to give the ‘regulars’ a very warm welcome, as we did to the several new members who we were delighted to see.

The Bognor Regis RAFA Club reopened to members on Monday (May 17) following a 14-month closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic

“Everybody complied with the Covid regulations in place. We just hope that there will be no change in the further relaxation of restrictions due for June 21.

“The one sentiment that was voiced by a number of members is that they didn’t realise how much they would miss the club and all it offers.”

Members returned to a greatly refurbished club, thanks to a grant given by the Armed Forces Covenant Fund aimed at enhancing the facilities to support veterans from all branches of the armed services.

The work is ongoing and should be completed by the middle of June.

Club activities enjoyed are set to gradually return in a restricted form over the next few weeks.

David said: “Once all restrictions have been lifted, Veterans’ Breakfasts, supported by the Tesco superstore in Shripney Road, should become a regular monthly feature.

“These are aimed at bringing veterans together in friendship and to raise money to support those of our comrades in the community in need of help, directly and through the charities there for them.”

For more information visit www.rafa381.co.uk or call 01243 865615.

