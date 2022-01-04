Bognor Regis man charged after noxious substance attack

Shaine Tester, 33, of Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court yesterday (January 3), after a woman was sprayed with a noxious substance in Portslade on New Year's Day.

He was charged with assault, possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid or gas, two counts of assault against police officers, possession of a class B drug, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and four counts of possession of a knife in a public place.

The victim was taken to hospital but discharged later the same day, and is understood to be suffering no long-lasting negative effects. Another woman, also present at the incident, was treated for the effects of the substance but was also discharged.

Sussex Police

Tester is due to appear in court at a future date, having been remanded in custody.