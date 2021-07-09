Brian May warns 'don't be as insanely optimistic as Boris' over Covid

From left: Cllr Donna Johnson of Selsey Town Council, Chichster College student Megan Masters, and Brian May

The world-famous musician urged Observer readers to continue to be vigilant as lockdown measures ease after a friend, who despite having both doses of the vaccine, contracted Covid this week.

Speaking to this newspaper, Brian said: "My message to everyone really is even if you're vaccinated - be careful. Don't think that the bombs have stopped dropping and don't be as insanely optimistic as Boris."

This comes as Boris Johnson is set to lift all Covid restrictions on so-called 'Freedom Day' on July 19.

He made the comments during a visit to Selsey yesterday as he unveiled the first of five seal sculptures, designed and created by Chichester College students, form part of a 'seal trail' through the town.

