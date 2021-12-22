Chance to get your booster jab in Bognor Regis tomorrow

A mobile vaccination service will be taking place in Hotham Park, Bognor Regis tomorrow (December 23).

Opening at 11am near the Adventure Golf course and closing at 4pm, residents will be able to get their first, second and booster vaccinations, depending on the extent to which they have already been vaccinated against Covid-19. No appointments will be needed for a jab, residents are free to turn up whenever it is convenient to do so. The Hotham Park car park will stay open and the London Road car park is not due to be affected.

The service is in addition to the vaccination service at the Bognor health centre, which is open every day for the next two weeks, apart from Christmas and Boxing Day.

Eligibility for the jabs is as follows:

First jab- 16 years or older.

Second jab- for those aged 16 to 18 it must take place 12 weeks from their first dose. For those aged 18 or over, it must take place eight weeks after the first dose.