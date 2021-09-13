Charity shop is ready for Goodwood Revival – with a special costume on display

Vintage treats inside the Cancer Research UK shop in Chichester

Cancer Research UK on South Street closed for several days last week, reopening on Saturday (September 11) with plenty of choice for Revival guests.

Lyn Day, store manager, said: “The shop has a fabulous selection of vintage clothing and accessories.

“There are items that are perfect for dressing up in for the Revival or just because you love the retro look. All our vintage lines are donated to us by the community and we love receiving these bits of history. All the profits raised from the sale of our goods is supports research into treating and preventing cancer.”

The suit worn by Dame Joan Collins in The Last of Mrs Cheyney

Among the vintage outfits is a suit donated by a local dressmaker who made clothes for the Festival Theatre. She donated a dress, jacket and bag worn by Dame Joan Collins in the play The Last of Mrs Cheyney, which she starred in 41 years ago. This has taken pride of place in the shop window.

The city’s Cancer Research UK store has generated more than £5 million in sales since it first opened in October 1987.