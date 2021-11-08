Chichester developments fly flag to show support for Armed Forces veterans

The flags will be remain in place until Rememberance Sunday on November 14 SUS-210811-095714001

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes have put up the flags at their new developments in Westhampnett, showing the “Lest We Forget” motto with a poppy design. The flags are now in place and will remain in the lead up to Remembrance Sunday on November 14.

The five-star housebuilder will also observe a two-minute silence at 11am on November 11 at developments.

Flags are currently present at the housebuilders’ developments across the region.

The flags are just one measure Barratt and David Wilson Homes roll out to show support for the Armed Forces and not just at this time of year.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes have always been huge supporters of the armed forces. The housebuilders have attracted over 70 veterans into the business through the Armed Forces Transition Programme, which accounted for 90 per cent of all trainees recruited in the last 18 months.

The Programme gives veterans the opportunity to develop a career after leaving the military, connecting those leaving the armed forces with work on the outside. Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Community Liaison Manager, Anthony Dimmick, formerly a Corporal of the 17 Port and Maritime Regiment based in Marchwood and awarded a commendation for his services during the Falklands War, said: “The Transition Programme gives priority to military personnel looking to leave the forces in the last 12 months of their career.