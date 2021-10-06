Chichester’s Green Party hosted a range of events to encourage action against climate change during the nationwide Great Big Green Week.

One event was held in North Street and passers-by were encouraged to get involved in eco-friendly activities.

Local artists, Lynne Fornielles and Chris Gilbert, designed postcards for participants to write messages addressed to their councillors and MPs.

Over 30 people wrote their own postcards, with many calling on councillors to prevent Southern Water discharging sewage into the Harbour. Others asked for action on bee-friendly parks and verges.

There was also strong support for safe walking and cycling to help reduce air pollution.

Sarah Sharp, Green Party councillor, also organised events in the Whyke area, including haymaking in Florence Park and a community event at the Whyke Oval.

‘High-spirited youngsters’ gathered around the bandstand to enjoy activities led by local volunteers. Participants had their faces painted and decorated cotton bags in an effort to save on plastic.

Residents at Whyke Oval enjoying the Great Big Green Week activities.

Sarah said: "We increasingly feel that the future is in the hands of the younger generation.”

She added: “We need to wake up to new possibilities of getting around sustainably and building a strong community by forging links and friendships.”