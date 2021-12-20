Chichester legend Major Mick takes to the water to bring Christmas joy to city

The 81-year-old from West Wittering has been up and down famous waterways across Britain in his homemade boat — the Tintanic II — to raise a total of £61,000 for charity.

For the first time in months, Mick braved the waters of the canal in his now-famous rowboat, this time to bring a smile to passers-by.

With a figure of Father Christmas in-tow, Major Mick rowed a few laps of the Chichester Canal basin, much to the delight of a group of children, and was met by a small group of fans including a man who made arrangements to paint his portrait.

Major Mick Stanley at the canal this morning

Major Mick said: "I'm coming out onto the canal to have a bit of fun before Christmas and the news is so bad everywhere, it's just nice to have something happy to think about and to do.

"It's always very nice to see lots of people about and everyone has been very kind and we are all looking forward to Christmas now."

After all the mileage the Tintanic II has covered, some people may wonder what state the trusty vessel is in today.

"The boat is perfect," said Mick, "not leaking at all — all the leaks have been cured. I've got the dog's bed which has been put into the cushion and it's extremely comfortable."

But it hasn't always been plain sailing, with Mick telling of a few accidental splashes during 2020: "I did fall in at the beginning of last year. I went in three times. Twice into the sea at West Wittering and once here on the first day of my charity run.

"I went down to the bottom but my son was there to pull me out so it wasn't a disaster."

Asked what his favourite part of his charitable adventures has been, fundraising aside, Mick said: "I enjoy meeting people and people have been so kind and, apart from the money, they are very generous in their thoughts.

"It's meeting people which has been fun and what I really enjoy."