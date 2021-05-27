Open to everyone of any age, entrants can enter by sharing photos, poems, stories or paintings featuring what they love most about our city centre on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram – using the hashtag #RediscoverChichester – to be in with a chance to win an overnight stay in luxury accommodation, a meal out and £200 shopping experience.

Helen Marshall, vice-chairman and chief executive of Chichester BID, said: “Chichester wouldn’t be what it is today without the residents, visitors and workers that keep our city thriving.

“Our city centre businesses have been through an incredibly tough period and we want to encourage everyone in the local area to help give our city a standing ovation and share what they love about Chichester.”

Entrants can share photos, poems, stories or paintings featuring what they love most about Chichester city centre

The prize drawn entry will receive an overnight stay at Chichester Harbour Hotel and Spa, a meal for two at Purchases Bar and Restaurant and a £200 Chichester Gift Card that can be spent at participating retailers, eateries, salons and more in the city centre.

Helen said: “We’d like to thank The Chichester Harbour Hotel and Purchases for collaborating with us on this campaign.

“Over the coming months we will be seeking more ways to collaborate with businesses and partners to encourage visitors into the city and to remind them what a friendly, welcoming and vibrant city Chichester is.“

The closing date for the competition is June 21. Entries can also be emailed to [email protected].

For more information, visit www.chichesterbid.co.uk

---