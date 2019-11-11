Chichester’s Remembrance Sunday Parade in pictures

The parade travelled from the city centre to Litten Gardens, where a Service of Remembrance, attended by service men and women, ex service representatives, cadet, youth, and voluntary organisations, was held from 10.45am.
View more
Chichester came together yesterday (Sunday, November 11), to celebrate the end of the First World War and remember those who served.
The parade travelled from the city centre to Litten Gardens, where a Service of Remembrance, attended by service men and women, ex service representatives, cadet, youth, and voluntary organisations, was held from 10.45am.