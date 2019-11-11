Crowds at Litten Gardens

Chichester’s Remembrance Sunday Parade in pictures

Chichester came together yesterday (Sunday, November 11), to celebrate the end of the First World War and remember those who served.

The parade travelled from the city centre to Litten Gardens, where a Service of Remembrance, attended by service men and women, ex service representatives, cadet, youth, and voluntary organisations, was held from 10.45am.

The statue of Maurice Patten. In front and centre stand Rodney, Simon, and Stephen, great nephews of Maurice
The statue of Maurice Patten. In front and centre stand Rodney, Simon, and Stephen, great nephews of Maurice
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Youth march from the Service
Youth march from the Service
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Vincent Gray with Susan Ulrich next to the statue of Maurice Patten
Vincent Gray with Susan Ulrich next to the statue of Maurice Patten
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Wreaths were laid at the memorial
Wreaths were laid at the memorial
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2