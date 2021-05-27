Chichester students take on Big Pedal challenge – including an 8-mile round trip on a unicycle
Students, parents and staff from Chichester High School took part in the sustrans Big Pedal 2021 challenge, a nationwide event to encourage people to make active journeys to school in the form of walking, cycling or using a scooter.
Some students took the opportunity to really challenge themselves – Digby Fulford cycled over four miles to school on his unicycle – and then home again.
Christina Procter, head of social science, said: “By choosing to make active journeys wherever possible we are making a difference to our environment and our own health.
“We’re already looking forward to next year and seeing if we can encourage even more members of our school community to get involved.”
