Chichester teacher urges people to consider switching to a career in teaching as part of national campaign

Fin Letts is now a business teacher at Chichester College after switching careers in 2018.

He said: “Deciding to switch careers can be a big decision that’s easy to put off.

“I moved into teaching because I knew I wanted to be in a role where I had the opportunity to go home each day knowing I’ve made a difference.

Fin Letts

“I would urge anyone wanting to use their skills and experience to help shape the lives of the next generation to consider teaching.

The Get into Teaching campaign aims to encourage people to consider teaching as a career, and a survey carried out for the campaign revealed 35 per cent of working adults in the South East regret staying in their current job and not taking action to make a definitive career change over the past two years, despite 57 per cent wanting to.

Roger Pope, spokesperson for the Get into Teaching campaign and a National Leader of Education, said: “Changing careers can seem daunting – we know many do take the plunge at this time of year while others might mull over their options longer.

“At this time of year, I would encourage anyone who is motivated by making a real difference, in an exciting career that provides stability and great prospects, to visit the Get into Teaching website to find out more.”

The survey also revealed 58 per cent of people in the South East say they would be more likely to switch careers if they knew they could have a more positive impact on society – and 68 per cent agreed teaching is a career that allows people to make a positive contribution to society.

Separate national data from the most recent Initial Teacher Training (ITT) Census showed that in England there were 31,233 new entrants to postgraduate ITT in 2021/22 – and almost half were aged 25 or over.

Postgraduate teacher training typically lasts one year, with new trainees starting courses each September, so applications are now open to train from this September.

Fin said: “For me the best part about a career in teaching is spending my working life with young people who are at the cusp of entering the adult world.

“It is so rewarding to spend time, and develop relationships, with young people at this stage.

“My subject allows me to introduce them to important elements of the wider world they will be living in and helping to set my students up for their future is hugely rewarding.”